Adshares Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Adshares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $1.24 million and $2,411.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.02518349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,924 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

