Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

AAP stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 326,560 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $4,912,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $112,393,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

