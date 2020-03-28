Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 1,174.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,772 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.10% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 126,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41. Company insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADES. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Emissions Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $125.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 50.71%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.