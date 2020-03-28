Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,654 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after acquiring an additional 407,008 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,496,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.