Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,557 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 489,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 142,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,000.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $10.78 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

