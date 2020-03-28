Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,128 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Gentex by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $21.80 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

