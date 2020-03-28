Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 805.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 266,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

MQY opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

