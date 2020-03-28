Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of DOV opened at $81.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

