Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after purchasing an additional 751,835 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

