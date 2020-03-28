Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,999 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 904.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,652 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 665,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,919 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGM opened at $11.66 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

