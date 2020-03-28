Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,707 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $23,026,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Craig R. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

