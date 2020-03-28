Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 69,466 Shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of New America High Income Fund worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in New America High Income Fund by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

About New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

