Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.59. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

