Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

