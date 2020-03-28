Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

NYSE C opened at $43.80 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

