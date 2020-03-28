Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 1,010.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 296,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 269,969 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 61,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 147,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MQT opened at $12.25 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

