Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000.

Shares of MUS stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

