Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.51. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

