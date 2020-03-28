Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,738 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of PennantPark Investment worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $2.78 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $195.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In other PennantPark Investment news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,633.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

