Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDE. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

