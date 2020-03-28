Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,078 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 117,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.64 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.