Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

WWD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

