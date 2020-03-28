Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of WD-40 worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 109,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $187.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

