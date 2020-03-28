Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 426,518 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

KAR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

