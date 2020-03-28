Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

