Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 205,826 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the period.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJRD opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

