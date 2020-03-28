Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,263 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 96,250 shares of company stock worth $462,301 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

