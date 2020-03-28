Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,754 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,754 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Domtar worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Domtar by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Domtar by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UFS lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

NYSE UFS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

