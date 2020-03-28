Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 222,768 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.13 on Friday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

