Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 169,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 82,792 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

