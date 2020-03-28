Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after buying an additional 4,318,890 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after buying an additional 1,332,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,792,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 1,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,203,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,113,700 shares of company stock worth $26,612,360. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.