Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,119 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 748.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

RMD stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

