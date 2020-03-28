Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,989 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after purchasing an additional 262,446 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $132,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,222 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xilinx by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.32.

Xilinx stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

