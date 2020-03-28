Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,036 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after buying an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 83.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

