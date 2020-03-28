Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.