Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 583,015 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583,015 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 332,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $390.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.92. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

