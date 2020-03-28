Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 591 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.27.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.32. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

