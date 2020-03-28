Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,761 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,996,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,522,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,272,439 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.