Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,286 Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $945,000.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

IAE opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.