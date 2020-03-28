Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Aecom worth $33,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 164.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the third quarter worth about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 100.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,199 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

