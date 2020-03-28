Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Up 40.9% in March

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 27th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGLE. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $136.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

