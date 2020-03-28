Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.0997 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $710.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. In the last week, Aeon has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00760190 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.