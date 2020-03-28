Aergo (AERGO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.42 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $2.32 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

