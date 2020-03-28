Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.