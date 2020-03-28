Aeron (ARN) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Kucoin and Kuna. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.02509826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Kuna, Mercatox, Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDAX, Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

