Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,260 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

