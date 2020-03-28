Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,881 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.