Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Agree Realty worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,254.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.