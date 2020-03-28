Agrocoin (AGRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $174,248.00

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Agrocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $174,248.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Agrocoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.04885653 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00065013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Agrocoin Profile

Agrocoin (CRYPTO:AGRO) is a token. It launched on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official message board is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io.

Buying and Selling Agrocoin

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

