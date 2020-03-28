AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, BitForex and Huobi. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $908,387.69 and $103,547.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.04918617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016039 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, OKEx, Bibox, Allcoin, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

